Make use of benefits from govt, says ZP president

Zilla Panchayat President Sujatha Krishnappa said that she has already appealed to Minister C T Ravi to sanction own building for the labour department and also staff to the department.

She was speaking during Karmika Sammana Dina organised by the district administration and labour department at Karmika Bhavana.

The labour department has been functioning from rented buildings in different parts of the district. There is a shortage of staff in the department.

She called upon the labourers from the unorganised sector to make use of the benefits from the government.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumar said there is a lack of social security for labourers from the unorganised sector. The labourers should not have an inferiority complex. They should educate their children as education helps in changing life.

Taluk Panchayat President Jayanna said that there is a lack of awareness among labourers on the facilities available from the government. As a result, many of the labourers from the unorganised sector have failed to register with the labour department. There is a need to create awareness on the same.

“Only 30,000 unorganised labourers have been registered in the district. ESI hospital will be sanctioned only after 50,000 labourers are registered,” he said.