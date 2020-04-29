Malpe fishermen allege illegal fishing by Goa fishermen

Malpe fishermen alleged that fishermen from Goa were illegally carrying out light fishing in state's territorial waters.

With the partial lifting of ban on fishing, the fishermen from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada are in deep distress.

The fishing carried out by Goa fishermen in Karnataka border is condemnable, said the fishermen.

Coastal Security Police SP R Chethan, responding to the charges, said, “Coastal Security Police are maintaining vigil in the coastal areas. We have not come across any fishing boats from Goa so far. The fishermen also have not complained,” he said.

Officials from fisheries department and coastal security police are in constant touch with each other. “Stringent action will be initiated if we come across illegal fishing in the area,” he clarified.

“Though fishing can be carried out up to 12 nautical miles, fishermen from other states can not intrude into the state’s waters to carry out fishing,” said the SP.

Who should engage in deep fishing?

Centre had relaxed the lockdown to allow the fishermen to carry out fishing.

Malpe Fishermen Association President Krishna Suvarna said there was confusion on which boat should be allowed for deep-sea fishing.

Thus trawl boats had not resumed fishing activities, Suvarna added.