Man killed in elephant attack at Nanjarayapattana

Man killed in elephant attack at Nanjarayapattana

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Jul 26 2021, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2021, 23:55 ist

A man was killed in an elephant attack at Nanjarayapattana in Kushalnagar. The deceased is Naduvetti Ullas (60).

The post mortem of the body was conducted at Kushalnagar Community Health Centre. RFO Ananya Kumar visited the spot.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Man killed
Elephant attack
Nanjarayapattana
Kushalnagar
wild elephant menace

Related videos

What's Brewing

India's poor face outsized air pollution death risk

India's poor face outsized air pollution death risk

Olympic broadcasters curb sexual pic of female athletes

Olympic broadcasters curb sexual pic of female athletes

9 new sites added to UNESCO’s World Heritage list

9 new sites added to UNESCO’s World Heritage list

Farming, shooting, govt jobs and medals in Western UP

Farming, shooting, govt jobs and medals in Western UP

Iceland, home to the most expensive feather treasure

Iceland, home to the most expensive feather treasure

How B S Yediyurappa opened the southern gate for BJP

How B S Yediyurappa opened the southern gate for BJP

 