Man rescued from well at Karadigodu

Man rescued from well at Karadigodu

DHNS
DHNS, Siddapura,
  • Nov 14 2020, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2020, 22:10 ist

A 55-year-old man who accidentally fell inside a well was rescued in a three-hour-long operation at Karadigodu.

The man has been identified as Krishna. He had accidentally slipped into the well.

When his wife started searching for him, she heard his noise inside the well and alerted the neighbours.

The forest service personnel who rushed to the spot helped in rescuing him from the well.

Krishna was later taken to the community health centre where he was given first aid. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Man rescued from well
Karadigodu
Siddapura

What's Brewing

Where is the safest seat on an aeroplane amid Covid-19?

Where is the safest seat on an aeroplane amid Covid-19?

Wives, stop leaving money management to your spouse

Wives, stop leaving money management to your spouse

Covid-19 casts shadow over India's festival of light

Covid-19 casts shadow over India's festival of light

Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi

Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi

 