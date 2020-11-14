Man rescued from well at Karadigodu

A 55-year-old man who accidentally fell inside a well was rescued in a three-hour-long operation at Karadigodu.

The man has been identified as Krishna. He had accidentally slipped into the well.

When his wife started searching for him, she heard his noise inside the well and alerted the neighbours.

The forest service personnel who rushed to the spot helped in rescuing him from the well.

Krishna was later taken to the community health centre where he was given first aid.