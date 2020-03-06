Man sentenced to 10 years imprisonment

Puttur Fifth Additional District and Sessions Court sentenced a youth to 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting a minor girl and later issuing death threats to her.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 40,000 on the youth.

The youth, identified as Ravi T Naika of Nekkiladi, had taken the minor girl to a

secluded place on the pretext of showing her a monitor lizard on October 21, 2016. On reaching the area, he sexually assaulted the minor.

The victim’s mother had filed a complaint at Uppinangady police station and Inspector Anil S Kulakarni had filed a chargesheet in the court.

The court also ordered that Rs 35,000 from the fine amount collected should be given to the victim. The court also directed the district legal services authority to pay Rs 2.50 lakh as compensation to the victim.