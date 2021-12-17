Mangalore University to offer MA in Kodava language

Mangalore University in its third Academic Council meeting (for the year 2021-22) approved the course of MA in Kodava on Friday. The curriculum and the guidelines too were approved by the council.

University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya presiding over the meeting said that the course will be launched in Jnana Kaveri Post Graduation Centre in Chikka Aluvara in Kushalnagar, Field Marshal K M Cariappa College, Madikeri and Mangalore University, Mangalagangothri from the new academic year.

The curriculum was submitted by the team led by Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy (KKSA) Chairperson Dr Amatanda Parvathi Appaiah. The new syllabus for the second semester of Kodava language, to be introduced at the undergraduate levels, was also approved during the meeting, said the VC.

TC process

During the meeting, Academic Council member Dr Shankar Bhat charged that an amount of Rs 2,800 to Rs 3,000 was collected from a student while issuing TC.

The vice chancellor stressed that a fee should not be a burden on the students.

"After going through the guidelines and relevant court orders in this regard, the university registrar will send a circular to the colleges," he said and added that the exorbitant TC fee will also be referred to the fee revision committee.

The Academic Council adopted the resolutions seeking approval of the government towards the establishment of the postgraduate departments of Ancient History and Archeology, Biotechnology, Food Science and Nutrition.

The council approved the revised syllabus for BA (Honours) – Economics and BHM as per National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Revised syllabi for BA (Journalism) and PhD (Physical Education) were also approved.

The council meeting also resolved to introduce uniformity in the guidelines of certificate and diploma courses offered by Mangalore University. The council also gave its approval to start co-education at the undergraduate level at St Agnes College from 2022-23. The college was set up in 1920-21 to provide education to girl children.

The Academic Council also gave approval to St Aloysius College to launch B.Voc (Renewable Energy Management) and B.Voc (Software Development).

Affiliations

The council gave its nod for the fresh/renewal/extension/permanent and renewal of permanent affiliation to 135 private and 38 government colleges in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts. Approval was also given towards the renewal/extension of 17 B.Ed colleges.

The vice chancellor observed that in many colleges the permitted intake of students recommended by the university's Local Inspection Committees (LIC) was much lesser than the intake proposed by the principals of colleges.