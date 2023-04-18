Mangaluru: Air traffic movements record 42% growth

The aviation sector in India is on a robust rebound -- passenger and air traffic movement-wise. Playing its part in this economically upbeat scenario for the aviation sector, the Mangaluru International Airport has chalked a steady upward trend on these critical parameters -- both for their domestic and international travel needs.

The airport, handling 17,94,054 passengers during the financial year 2022-23, has registered a 76% growth over the previous fiscal. The airport handled 10,16,559 passengers during 2021-22. Out of the 17.94-lakh passengers handled, 12.08-lakh passengers were domestic, and the remaining 5.86-lakh passengers were overseas travellers, primarily to various Middle East destinations.

Likewise, the airport that handled 14,475 air traffic movements during the financial year 2022-23, recorded a 42% growth. These include 10,060 domestic movements, 4,150 international movements and 265 general aviation (GA) or chartered flight movements.

During 2021-22, the airport handled 10,212 ATMs (air traffic movements), including 7,792 domestic, 2122 international and the rest GA. The airport also recorded a 7% growth in passenger traffic in March 2023 vis-à-vis February.

The airport handled 1,43,788 passengers including 98,191 domestic travellers as against 1,34,583 passengers in February.

The growth is heartening given that March is usually considered a lean month in the aviation sector. The ATMs too increased by 7% during March in comparison to February.

The airport has engaged with the airlines -- market leaders and the new entrants -- to operate additional flights on high-demand routes Mumbai and Bengaluru domestically and additional flights on the established routes internationally.