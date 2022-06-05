World Environment Day: Mangaluru airport gives saplings

Mangaluru airport distributes plantable baggage tags, saplings to mark World Environment Day

Arriving passengers took an opportunity to add saplings of Dwarf Lilyturf or Mondo Grass (Ophiopogon Japonicus) to their luggage

Naina J A
  • Jun 05 2022, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2022, 15:24 ist
Dwarf Lilyturf or Mondo Grass given to arriving passengers at Mangaluru International Airport on World Environment Day. Credit: Special arrangement

Mangaluru International Airport rolled out the ‘green carpet’ to reaffirm its commitment to mother earth as part of World Environment Day. A slew of activities within and outside the airport sought to reaffirm the theme of the day – 'Only One Earth'. Plantable baggage tags, distribution of sapling, online quiz, green selfie booths – marked the day for the stakeholders.

The #PlantGoodness passenger baggage tags given to departing passengers was a special hit with the young and old alike. Containing seeds of a variety of vegetables and medicinal plants, the passengers flaunted the tags. They are also assured to plant these tags and take care of them at their destination. Even other stakeholders at the airport too happily accepted these tags.

Arriving passengers took an opportunity to add saplings of Dwarf Lilyturf or Mondo Grass (Ophiopogon Japonicus) to their luggage. Selfie booth also provided them with a chance to click pictures and or selfies with these saplings. Standees near the selfie booth with a QR code took one to the home page of the airport where one could participate in an online quiz with goodie bags for a prize.

The airport also oriented the various activities at the kids’ corner set up as part of the summer carnival to reflect the spirit of World Environment Day. Children pledged to save paper, use unused pages in their notebooks for rough work even as they merrily involved themselves with the craft and drawing activities under the watchful eyes of a dedicated team working in these activity areas.

The highlight of the celebration was a pledge wall set up at the domestic security hold area where passengers and other stakeholders posted their ‘note of commitment’ to save the planet.

Mangaluru International Airport
MIA
India News
Karnataka News
World Environment Day
Mangaluru

