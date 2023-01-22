Mangaluru: Cong announces 10 point charter for coast, increase in diesel subsidy for fishermen

Leader of Opposition in Council B K Hariprasad announced Dasa Sankalpa (10 points charter) for Karavali region during Praja Dhwani Yatre held at Karavali Utsav grounds in Mangaluru on Sunday.

He said development of the 'coastal region' will be the first priority of the Congress which aims at generation of employment, investment, tourism, and harmonious growth. For this, he said Sri Swami Vivekananda Communal and Social Harmony Committee’ will be formed in every gram panchayat with appropriate grants and plans.

A "Karavali Development Authority" with an annual budget of Rs 2,500 crore will be set up. Mangaluru will be developed as the next IT and Garment industry hub of India, creating a new paradigm of development along with the aim to create one lakh jobs in the Coastal region.

Stressing focus on Mogaveeras, he said insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh for every fishermen, interest free loans of Rs1 lakh to fisherwomen, subsidy upto Rs 25 lakh (equivalent to 25% of Cost) for buying well-equipped fishing boats, increase the subsidy on diesel from Rs 10.71 per litre to Rs 25 per litre and increase quantity from 300 litres to 500 litres per day. Further, dredging of Malpe Fisheries Harbour, Gangolli Fisheries Harbour and Mangaluru fisheries harbour will be taken up within six months of formation of Congress government.

Further, 10-point charter promised to set up 'Shree Narayana Guru Development Board' with an annual outlay of Rs 25 crore annually which will come up to Rs 1,250 crores in five years of Congress government. It also promised the Constitution of "Bant Development Board" with an annual outlay of Rs 250 crore annually.

Further, he said the Congress will restore and increase the budgetary allocation for Minority Welfare, including starting Pre-Matric Scholarship for Minorities that has been stopped by the Modi government.

On the concerns of arecanut growers, 10 points charter promised to allocate Rs 50 crore to solve the problems of arecanut growers affected by yellow leaf disease and other diseases along with improving marketing, and research in this regard.

Further, 200 units of electricity free for every household in Karnataka and Rs 2,000 per month in the bank accounts of every woman head of the family will also be added to the coastal region’s manifesto, he said.