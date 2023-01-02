Mangaluru: Hi-tech bus stand constructed under 'Smart and Digital Surathkal' initiative inaugurated

Mangalore City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty inaugurated a hi-tech bus stand in front of Govinda Das College in Surathkal.

The bus stand has been developed with the help of Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) which is people-friendly and first of its kind, said the MLA.

He said a fully-fledged bus stand under “Smart and Digital Surathkal” initiative has been constructed.

The bus stand has drinking water facility, CC camera and for the safety of women and girl children, there is an emergency call facility to reach out to the phone numbers of police officers seeking help.

The bus stand has free Wi-Fi facility, three CC cameras, pure drinking water, FM radio, inverter facility, SOS button, two fans, first aid box, 12 seating arrangement, fire extinguisher, LED bulbs, selfie point, mobile and laptop charging points.

“Students can can make use of the high speed Wi-Fi facility at the bus stop. There is a touchscreen at the bus stop, which will provide details on the bus timings and also bus tracking system. The touchscreen is internet connected and will also have details on the local places of visit,” he said.

CCTV connections are connected to the police station, Mangaluru City Corporation and mobile phones of the police officers. The SOS button has a key which will be with the police officer. Once the SOS button is pressed, there is a siren at the spot and calls will reach five phone numbers including the police station, circle inspector and ACP. Even a message will also reach the police station.

The MLA said that with the funds from MCF, a hi-tech modern toilet will be built behind the bus stop. The construction has already commenced. The MLA said that similar work will be taken up near LightHouse beach.

“Park and basic facilities will be developed at Surathkal beach for the tourists. There is a need to focus on cleanliness,” he said.

Mayor Jayanand Anchan, MUDA President Ravishankar Mijar and others were present.