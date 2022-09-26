Mangaluru International Airport inducts upgraded crash ambulances to meet DGCA norms

Mangaluru airport gets upgraded crash ambulances

Naina J A
Naina J A
  • Sep 26 2022, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2022, 11:27 ist
The interior of the new state-of-the-art crash ambulance that Mangalore International Airport inducted into its motor pool on opening day of Navratri 2022. Credit: Special Arrangement

The Mangalore International Airport (MIA) incorporated two state-of-the-art crash ambulances into its motor vehicle fleet on Monday.

Mandated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the new crash ambulances will replace the existing ones as the latter have reached the end of their utility span.

The MIA also has a third crash ambulance on standby. The DGCA norms require MIA, a Category 7 airport, to have two crash ambulances.

Specially fabricated as per specifications given by the airport, these ambulances have wider bodies and can accommodate up to five stretchers during emergencies. The ambulances also have in-built space for two oxygen cylinders of 50 kg capacity each.

Connected in parallel, these cylinders can supply piped oxygen to the outlet point at the stretchers. There is also an in-built alarm system to indicate when oxygen level drops below critical limit.

The ambulance is air-conditioned and has blowers to ensure that cool air reaches all corners.

There is a separate seating arrangement for medical staff to travel with the occupants. Provision has also been made for a mini water tank to supply water to a mini wash basin and a dust bin to ensure hygiene. A fire extinguisher is present for safety. An LED clock, too, has been installed inside the ambulance.

The ambulances are placed under the command of the aerodrome rescue and firefighting (ARFF) unit. ARFF has trained staff to operate these agile lifesaving vehicles.

Mangaluru
Mangalore International Airport
DGCA
Directorate General of Civil Aviation
Karnataka
Karnataka News

