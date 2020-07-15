Bantwal man booked for violating home quarantine rules

Mangaluru man booked for violating Covid-19 home quarantine rules

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Jul 15 2020, 10:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 10:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Bantwal Rural Police have booked a case against a man from Kanemar in Thumbe for violating Covid-19 home quarantine rules.

According to the police, Sahid (32) was asked to remain quarantined at home from July 9 to 23. However, when the Bantwal police visited his house for verification, it was found that he was mingling with the public, violating the home quarantine guidelines.

The police have booked a case under IPC Sections 269, 270, 271 and Section 5 (1) of Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinances Act 2020.

