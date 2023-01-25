Mangaluru: Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for sexually assaulting minor girl

The additional district and sessions FTSC-II (Pocso) court has sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl, at Belthangady taluk.
The convicted is Babi (48). He had sexually assaulted a minor girl several times between December 19, 2021 to February 26, 2022. The survivor had filed a complaint to the Belthangady police on March 3, 2022.
The police had booked him under various sections of the Pocso Act. Belthangady Circle Inspector Shivakumar B submitted a chargesheet to the court. Judge Radhakrishna pronounced the judgement.
The judge also slapped a fine of Rs. 50,000 to the convicted. If he fails to pay the fine, he is asked to undergo additional six months of rigorous imprisonment.
