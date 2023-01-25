Man gets 20 yr jail for sexual assault on minor girl

Mangaluru: Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for sexually assaulting minor girl

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 25 2023, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 16:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The additional district and sessions FTSC-II (Pocso) court has sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl, at Belthangady taluk.

The convicted is Babi (48). He had sexually assaulted a minor girl several times between December 19, 2021 to February 26, 2022. The survivor had filed a complaint to the Belthangady police on March 3, 2022.

The police had booked him under various sections of the Pocso Act. Belthangady Circle Inspector Shivakumar B submitted a chargesheet to the court. Judge Radhakrishna pronounced the judgement.

The judge also slapped a fine of Rs. 50,000 to the convicted. If he fails to pay the fine, he is asked to undergo additional six months of rigorous imprisonment.

Mangaluru
Karnataka News
sexual assault
Imprisonment

