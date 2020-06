Trained Nurses Association of India, New Delhi and Karnataka state branches distributed 500 N95 masks and 2,000 triple layered masks to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru.

The masks can be used by nursing staff and other corona warriors and they were handed over to Wenlock Hospital Superintendent Dr Sadashiva. TNAI-KSB state president Dr Larissa Martha Sams and chairperson of Nursing Education and Research Committee Dr Theresa Menconca and others were present.