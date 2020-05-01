Masks for sculptures at Kalangann

Face masks have been put on the sculptures at Kalaangann in Shakthinagar to create awareness among people on the need to wear face masks to check the spread of coronavirus.

The sculptures on the king of Jagor, horse riders, artistes playing Dammam (a percussive instrument which looks similar to Mridangam), dancing Siddis, Daldi’s beating Daff, Kudumi’s dancing to the tune of Gumatas and playing Kolata, couples dancing to the forms of Baila and Manddo adorn the wall of unity at Kalaangann in Shakthinagar. All these sculptures are tied with a mask to create awareness among the people to check the spread of the deadly virus and to save lives from it.

The sculptures, highlighting the Konkani culture and tradition at Kalaangann, have been a centre of attraction for the visitors. With the spread of coronavirus and the district administration sealing down the neighbouring village in Shakthinagar, the authorities of Kalaangann decided to create awareness on coronavirus in this way. The masks for sculptures is a way to motivate people to wear masks, the organisers of Kalaangann said.