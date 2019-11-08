Mechanised handling of coal begins at NMP

The mechanised handling of coal commenced at New Mangalore Port on Friday.

The New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) had entered into a concession agreement with M/s Chettinad Mangalore Coal Terminal Pvt Ltd (CMCTPL) for mechanised handling of coal and other bulk cargo in the year 2016.

M/s CMCTPL has developed the facility and commenced its commercial operation by handling first shipment of coal brought by vessel MV Yangze-8.

The vessel is having draft of 13.10 mtrs and length overall of 200 Metres with 25,000 metric tonnes of coal.

The facility has been developed for handling coal on common user basis.

The entire coal cargoes which were earlier handled in a semi-mechanised manner at various berths of NMP will now be handled at the

dedicated mechanised coal terminal.

With development of mechanised handling having dust suppression facility, the dust pollution at the NMP will come down drastically which will also increase the productivity and reduce turnaround time of vessels.