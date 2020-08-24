Medical Emergency Drone wins first place in Avishkar

Students of Mangalore Institute of Technology and Engineering, Moodabidri (MITE) secured the first prize in the state-level project competition AVISHKAR 2020, conducted by the TEQIP Cell of Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi.

The project 'Medical Emergency Drone', showcased by the students of MITE won the prestigious award out 350 teams that participated in the competition.

The team members of the project constituted of students of third-year engineering— Lanston Pramith Fernandes and Darren Melroy Menezes of Mechanical Engineering Department, Rashmitha of Information Science and Engineering Department and Nishal K of Electronics & Communication Engineering Department. The team was guided by Dr C R Rajshekhar, Vice Principal and Head of Mechanical Engineering Department.

The project competition 'Avishkar' was conducted by VTU TEQIP cell for pre final year UG and PG students involved in technical education. The objective of this event was to promote scientific thinking and bring out innovation to address the modern requirements of society.

The award-winning project 'Medical Emergency Drone' (MED) participated in the general category of the event.

The project involved meticulous planning, execution and numerous alterations to the prototype during the various stages of development that led to the optimal performance of the final working model.

The aim of this project was to deliver an Automated External Defibrillator in the shortest span of time to the required location.

Data collection by MED from the hospital and executing it on the patient in optimum time without the necessity of personnel involved is a unique feature attained in this work by the team. This would also facilitate improved survival chances of a patient.

The team received a cash prize of Rs 25,000.