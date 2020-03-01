Medical negligence alleged in woman’s death

A patient died after allegedly failing to get treatment as the on-duty doctor was in an inebriated condition at Ajjampura Community Health Centre.

The deceased is Puttamma of Hebooru. Puttamma was brought to the health centre for treatment. However, Dr Channakeshava was lying in an inebriated condition at the centre. She passed away after failing to get treatment on time.

The family members have alleged that Channakeshava has behaved improperly and failed to perform his duty.

Reacting to the incident, Taluk Medical Officer Dr Chandrashekar said, “The incident has come to my notice. Dr Channakeshava has been asked to go on leave. I will visit the community health centre on Monday and will collect information from the staff and public. If he is found guilty, I will recommend action against him.”