Mescom meter reader assaulted

A Mescom meter reader was allegedly abused and assaulted by a couple for issuing a steep electricity bill.

The victim is Shivanna Gowda serving at Uppinangady Mescom office. He had visited the house of Isubu, and after reading the meter at Aathooru in Koila had issued a bill. Hameed and his wife, protesting over the bill abused and assaulted Gowda.

A case was registered at Kadaba police station.