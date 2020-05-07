Mescom meter reader assaulted

Mescom meter reader assaulted

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 07 2020, 21:48 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 22:09 ist

A Mescom meter reader was allegedly abused and assaulted by a couple for issuing a steep electricity bill.

The victim is Shivanna Gowda serving at Uppinangady Mescom office. He had visited the house of Isubu, and after reading the meter at Aathooru in Koila had issued a bill. Hameed and his wife, protesting over the bill abused and assaulted Gowda.

A case was registered at Kadaba police station.

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mescom
meter reader
assualted

What's Brewing

Koyambedu, sprawling market in news for wrong reason

Koyambedu, sprawling market in news for wrong reason

Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past

Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past

Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics

Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

 