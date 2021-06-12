Minister inaugurates development works

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Jun 12 2021, 23:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2021, 23:41 ist
District In-charge Minister V Somanna inaugurates development works at Kaveri Nisargadhama.

Development works worth Rs 68 lakh were inaugurated at Kaveri Nisargadhama by District In-charge Minister V Somanna on Friday.

The canteen, Payaswini Kuteera, birds centre and Brahmagiri Kuteera were inaugurated.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Nisargadhama will be developed as per the demands of the tourists.

Utmost care has been taken to ensure that there was no harm to nature, he added.

MLAs M P Appachu Ranjan and K G Bopaiah, MLC M P Sunil Subramani, Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal and others were present.

