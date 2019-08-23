Minister orders resurvey of rain-related losses

Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary estimated the losses due to rain-related damages in the district at Rs 545 crore.

He was speaking at a review meeting held to assess the flood relief measures

at DC office here, on Thursday.

Poojary said the rain-related damages reported in the district were not severe when compared to other districts.

He told mediapersons that 675 houses were damaged partially. He had directed the officials to re-survey the losses in order to render justice to the people who had suffered loss.

He said the resurvey of damaged properties, including agricultural and horticultural crops, would be carried out by assistant commissioner and tahsildars. The owners of houses completely damaged in the rains will receive Rs 5 lakh. These houses will be constructed under Rajiv Gandhi Vasati Nigam, he added.

He said Rs five crore was released by the government to take up relief works. The chief minister had assured that there was no dearth of funds and if needed additional amount would be released.

“Thus officials should not delay the rehabilitation measures on the pretext of shortage of funds.”

Poojary said that each tree damaged during the rains will be included during the assessment of total loss and the compensation would be decided accordingly. The loss had been estimated but will be re-verified to ensure maximum compensation to the victims.

He added that Rs 3,000 per arecanut tree and Rs 13,000 per coconut tree will be an ideal amount for the loss. As according to the survey, horitculture crop in around 18,000 hectares in the district has been destroyed. As many as 33 small bridges and ducts were damaged.

The minister said PWD, minor irrigation, Panchayat Raj department were among the departments involved in the rehabilitation process. An amount of Rs 21 lakh was disbursed in five cases and Rs 1.71 lakh was offered as compensation to owners of seven dead cattle.

Poojary said that the schools were damaged and the repair work of schools would be taken up immediately. The minister later visited BJP office and said that he would strive for the development of the district with the support of all MLAs in the district.