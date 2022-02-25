Minor booked for posting defamatory content

Minor booked for posting defamatory content on social media

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 25 2022, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 22:48 ist

A 17-year-old boy who allegedly posted messages and videos defaming gods on social media was arrested by city police on Friday.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said a seven-member social media monitoring cell headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) recently noticed defamatory posts on the Instagram page "Troll_King_193".

The police traced the minor hailing from Konaje, who worked in APMC Yard in Bengaluru.

"The boy had confessed to posting more than 20 defamatory posts, which could have triggered communal violence," Kumar said added that police are ascertaining whether the boy had uploaded such posts with the help of friends.

A case was registered against the boy at the Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime police station. The boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

The social media monitoring cell has been monitoring the social media activity of over 100 organisations and 1,064 individuals.

