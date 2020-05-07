MLA demands Rs 100 cr for road works in Kodagu

MLA demands Rs 100 cr for road works in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 07 2020, 22:35 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 22:50 ist

MLA K G Bopaiah has requested the government to release Rs 100 crore towards the repair of  roads, construction of retaining walls and bridges which were damaged during floods in Kodagu.

The MLA said that a special package of Rs 536 crore was announced by the state government for Kodagu last year, based on the report by the district administration. It was also directed to release the first installment of Rs 100 crore towards works carried out by PWD, rural development, minor irrigation and urban development departments.

The Deputy Commissioner gave administrative approval for the works and some of the road works were initiated. But, the works are not complete due to lack of funds. As there is a need to complete the works before rainy season, the grants should be released soon. Else, the roads connecting rural areas will be severed, the MLA said and added that only Rs 10 crore had been released from NDRF to Kodagu

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
K G Bopaiah
MLA
Government
100 crores
road work

What's Brewing

Koyambedu, sprawling market in news for wrong reason

Koyambedu, sprawling market in news for wrong reason

Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past

Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past

Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics

Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

 