MLA demands Rs 100 cr for road works in Kodagu

MLA K G Bopaiah has requested the government to release Rs 100 crore towards the repair of roads, construction of retaining walls and bridges which were damaged during floods in Kodagu.

The MLA said that a special package of Rs 536 crore was announced by the state government for Kodagu last year, based on the report by the district administration. It was also directed to release the first installment of Rs 100 crore towards works carried out by PWD, rural development, minor irrigation and urban development departments.

The Deputy Commissioner gave administrative approval for the works and some of the road works were initiated. But, the works are not complete due to lack of funds. As there is a need to complete the works before rainy season, the grants should be released soon. Else, the roads connecting rural areas will be severed, the MLA said and added that only Rs 10 crore had been released from NDRF to Kodagu