MLA pressuring me to withdraw case: Mohiuddin Bava

Former MLA Mohiuddin Bava alleged that Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath was exerting pressure on him to withdraw a case against Ajeem, son of former mayor Gulzar Banu, who had slapped him in public.

“It is true that former mayor Gulzar Banu’s son Ajeem had slapped me. Even my personal assistant was injured in a scuffle that broke out among factions over the issue of a ticket to contest the election to the council of Mangaluru City Corporation.”

To a query on why pressure was being exerted on him, he said it is better to ask that to MLA Vedavyas Kamath.

“After coming out of a press conference venue on October 30, former mayor Gulzar Banu, her son Ajeem and another person were at the spot. When I went to pacify them, Gulzar’s son slapped me all of a sudden. I had not registered a case. My PA too was injured in the scuffle, who in turn had registered a complaint. The registration of the complaint has no connection with me. I have suffered pain in my ear following the slap. I was admitted to a hospital on Thursday and was discharged on Friday,” he explained.

“Transparency was maintained while issuing tickets to the aspirants to contest the election to the council of MCC. When locals had demanded issuing a ticket to another able candidate during the previous election, the Congress had issued a ticket to Gulzar Banu to contest from Katipalla ward. However, SDPI candidate won against her. This year, ward and booth presidents had recommended a few names including that of Gulzar Banu. However, the high command had decided to issue the ticket to a former MLA’s daughter. I have no role in the denial of ticket to Gulzar Banu,” he said.

The former MLA clarified that he had not even promised a ticket to Gulzar Banu.

“I had only promised to support her if she was issued a ticket. In the list recommended by Block Congress President, her name had figured first. It was my responsibility to ensure the victory as I hail from the ward. SDPI had fielded a strong candidate from the ward and Congress had a challenge in the ward.”

Bava alleged, “Mangaluru North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty is inaugurating all the projects that were sanctioned during my tenure. The present MLA is not approachable to the common man.”

Reacting to an allegation of accepting Rs 10 lakh from Gulzar Banu he said, “A ticket aspirant from Katipalla third ward had offered me a crore for a ticket. The voters of the ward were in favour of another candidate. Hence, he was not given a ticket. The names of candidates are finalised by the high command, not me.”