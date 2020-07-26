Moodbidri Ganeshotsava to be held in December

The Covid-19 scare has forced the Moodbidri Ganeshotasava Samithi to postpone Ganeshotsava celebrations to December 18.

In a meeting, the Samithi members said it would be difficult to observe Ganeshotsava on August 22 amid the Covid restrictions.

Samithi President Sripathi Bhat said, "Normally at Kumbhashi Aanegudde Vinayaka Temple, the statue of Ganapathi is taken around the temple during Rathotsava, on December 18. The celebration is called Mahachowthi. On the same day, the Ganesha idol will be installed at Moodbidri Samaja Mandira and the Utsava will be observed for five days."

On the day of Chowthi (Ganesha festival) on August 22, the organisation decided to hold a Ganahoma and offer prayers with a few members attending it.

In the backdrop of the demise of former minister Amarnath Shetty, Sripathi Bhat was elected as the president of the Samithi.