Moodbidri TMC plans zero-waste Kambala

The Moodbidri TMC wants to ensure that the Koti-Chennayya Jodukare Kambala event, being planned in Moodbidri today, is a zero waste event.

Moodbidri TMC chief officer Indu M said, “We are trying to ensure that the event is zero-waste, by replacing plastic and other disposable plates and cups with eco-friendly articles. Meetings have already been held with vendors who will be setting up stalls at the Kambala venue. The vendors have been informed about the alternative eco-friendly items available for serving eatables and juices. The TMC has also shared details on procuring such eco-friendly items from nearest shops and organisations.’’

Cloth bags are being stitched by students of Spoorthi Special School for these vendors. The fabric was supplied to school by merchants. The students have also turned waste into craft, which will be displayed at the venue, she told DH.

The use of cups and plates made of arecanut sheaths, as an alternative to plastic cups, plates and banana leaf, is being encouraged, she said.

“Dustbins will be placed at various locations at the venue to encourage people to use it for dumping waste. The TMC workers will clean the dust bins when it starts to overflow” she added.

The TMC also will put up a stall to create awareness on eco-friendly items that can be used as an alternative to disposable plastic items, Indu said.

We will take steps to convert wet waste into manure, TMC chief officer added.

“We had initiated the concept a year ago by urging vendors to serve churmuri with leaves in cup shapes, instead of paper or plastic plates. This year, the concept of zero waste event is being taken up in a systematic manner,” she said.

Moodbidri TMC Standing Committee president Nagaraj Poojary, who is also secretary of Kambala committee, said those who are accompanying buffaloes for Kambala have been asked not to carry plastic with them.