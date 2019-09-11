MU Foundation Day: 6 achievers to be honoured

Six achievers from different walks of life, hailing within the jurisdiction of Mangalore University, will be felicitated on the occasion of 40th Foundation Day celebrations of Mangalore University at Mangala Auditorium in Mangalagangothri on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya told mediapersons at Patrika Bhavan that an expert committee had shortlisted the names of 40 achievers, which was trimmed to 15. From the list of 15 people, six were selected, he added.

The six achievers to be felicitated include, Chidvilas from Kodagu, Dr Gopal Mugeraya, Dr Ganesh Amin Sankamar, Abhaya Simha, P K Devaraya and Dr Shashikala Gurupura. They will be honoured with a citation and a memento.

Chidvilas is the editor of 'Shakthi', a daily in Kodagu.

Dr Gopal Mugeraya hails from Udupi and is the director of National Institute of Technology, Goa.

Dr Ganesh Amin Sankamar is a Kannada professor at St Aloysius College and is a folklore expert, who has vast knowledge on Paddana and other folklores of the Tulunadu.

Abhaya Simha is a Kannada-Tulu film director and screenplay writer. He did his graduation from St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, and his debut venture ‘Gubbachchigalu’ had won the National Award for the best children’s film. In 2017, he made ‘Paddayi’ in Tulu which won 65th National award for Best Feature Film in Tulu.

B K Devaraya is a farmer from Mittabagilu in Belthangady taluk and is known for preserving over 170 varieties of paddy. The varieties he preserves are grown over a period of more than three decades.

Dr Shashikala Gurpura, who has served as the director of Symbiosis International University, hails from Gurupura village in Mangaluru.

Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport Kota Srinivas Poojary will inaugurate the programme.

Central University of Karnataka Chancellor Prof N R Shetty will deliver the Foundation Day lecture. Former MLC and Chancellor of Central University of Orissa Prof P V Krishna Bhat will be guest of honour.

Former vice-chancellors of Mangalore University Prof B Hanumaiah and Prof K Byrappa will be president on the occasion, said Prof Yadapadithaya.