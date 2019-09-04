Multi-talented teacher gets national award

A teacher from a rural area in Shanivarasanthe has won the national-level best teacher award by the Central Government.

Suresh Marakala Saibrakatte, a Social Science teacher at Government High School, Besur, lying on the border of Kodlipet hobli, is a multi-talented teacher who has converted an average school into a centre with buzzing activities.

Suresh feels that the school should be a centre which imparts education to its students in life skills. To achieve the same, he had come up with creative ways to unleash the talent of students through shadow play, mirror writing, plays, papercraft, gardening, plumbing, wall painting and music.

Visitors to the school are greeted by a beautiful garden, developed by the children, under the guidance of Suresh. The students here have taken a pledge against plastic.

Vocational training is another highlight in Besur school. The training includes masonry and wall painting.

“If the students cannot do well in their school curriculum, the vocational skills will come to their rescue,” said Suresh.

He has also started a Youtube channel to share creative learning content with the students and their parents. Special evening classes are conducted for slow learners.

Suresh, a writer and a playwright himself has started a wall magazine ‘Chinnara Pallakki’, to nurture the writing skills of students. His dream is to have a planetarium for the school. There is also a blog titled chinnarapallakki.blogspot.com