Murder of Praveen a systemic act of terror: Bommai

Murder of Praveen a systemic act of terror: Bommai

The interrogation of anti-social elements engaged in crimes for decades has begun, Bommai said

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 29 2022, 05:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 05:30 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

"The murder of district Yuva Morcha Leader Praveen Nettaru is not being seen as a mere murder case but as a systematic act of terrorism aimed at destroying democracy and rule of law," stressed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, adding that the investigation is also proceeding on the same direction.

"Prima facie this is a pre-planned murder. The assailants with the support of anti-social elements have boldly executed the murder," the CM asserted after interacting with the grieving members of Praveen's family in Nettaru near Bellare village on Thursday.

The case is being investigated under the directions of ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar. The interrogation of anti-social elements engaged in crimes for decades has begun and the role of organisations and their nexus with these anti-social elements are being monitored, he said.

Bommai did not rule out the possibility of Praveen's assailants escaping to Kerala. Investigations are underway and suspects are being interrogated. Based on their information all accused involved in the murder will be arrested soon, the CM assured.

He clarified that the murder's relation to the Masood murder case will be known after investigation.

BJP leaders from Kasargod, Kerala met Bommai and urged him to suspend police officials who had caned a senior BJP leader P Ramesh from Kasargod. Party workers who were present at the spot again shouted slogans against BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Police expecting trouble from Hindu activists had beefed up security at Praveen's house in Nettaru and Bellare. After the arrival of CM Bommai, only a few relatives were allowed to enter the house. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra was also present.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
BJP

What's Brewing

DH Toon | TMC embarassed in school jobs scam

DH Toon | TMC embarassed in school jobs scam

Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open

Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open

BBMP helpline for stray dogs receives 40 calls a day

BBMP helpline for stray dogs receives 40 calls a day

Indians crack giant puzzle behind dwarf galaxies

Indians crack giant puzzle behind dwarf galaxies

Don't worry about body image: Spain calls women to sea

Don't worry about body image: Spain calls women to sea

Over 77% residents in Mizoram found using tobacco

Over 77% residents in Mizoram found using tobacco

Boxing in CWG: Nikhat, Lovlina get easy opening draws

Boxing in CWG: Nikhat, Lovlina get easy opening draws

Saudi prince stays in 'world's most expensive home'

Saudi prince stays in 'world's most expensive home'

Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham

Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham

How eco-resorts cater to sustainable travel demand

How eco-resorts cater to sustainable travel demand

 