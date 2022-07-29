Murder of Praveen a systemic act of terror: Bommai

"The murder of district Yuva Morcha Leader Praveen Nettaru is not being seen as a mere murder case but as a systematic act of terrorism aimed at destroying democracy and rule of law," stressed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, adding that the investigation is also proceeding on the same direction.

"Prima facie this is a pre-planned murder. The assailants with the support of anti-social elements have boldly executed the murder," the CM asserted after interacting with the grieving members of Praveen's family in Nettaru near Bellare village on Thursday.

The case is being investigated under the directions of ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar. The interrogation of anti-social elements engaged in crimes for decades has begun and the role of organisations and their nexus with these anti-social elements are being monitored, he said.

Bommai did not rule out the possibility of Praveen's assailants escaping to Kerala. Investigations are underway and suspects are being interrogated. Based on their information all accused involved in the murder will be arrested soon, the CM assured.

He clarified that the murder's relation to the Masood murder case will be known after investigation.

BJP leaders from Kasargod, Kerala met Bommai and urged him to suspend police officials who had caned a senior BJP leader P Ramesh from Kasargod. Party workers who were present at the spot again shouted slogans against BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Police expecting trouble from Hindu activists had beefed up security at Praveen's house in Nettaru and Bellare. After the arrival of CM Bommai, only a few relatives were allowed to enter the house. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra was also present.