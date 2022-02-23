Muslim Okkuta condemns attack on hotel

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Feb 23 2022, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 00:40 ist
Members of Zilla Muslim Okkuta submit a memorandum to Additional SP Siddalingappa in Udupi.

Zilla Muslim Okkuta has condemned the attack on a hotel owned by the father of Hazra Shifa, one among the litigants from Udupi Government PU College, who had moved a petition appealing to the High Court to consider hijab as a fundamental right. 

Strict action should be initiated against those who attacked the hotel, urged the Okkuta members. 

The Okkuta members submitted a memorandum to Additional SP Siddalingappa.

A mob had attacked hotel ‘Bismillah’ in Malpe, owned by Hazra’s father Hyder Ali, and had assaulted her brother Saif.

Miscreants are trying to disrupt peace in the district, the Okkuta said. 

After the personal information of six agitating Muslim girls went viral on social media, the students had been receiving threat calls. There is a need to take suitable action after conducting an investigation into it, they appealed.

Udupi Jilla Muslim Okkuta President Ibrahim Kota, Vice President Idrees Hoode and others were present. 

SDPI Vice President Shahid Ali demanded legal action against those who issued provocative statements and also against those who attacked the hotel. 

