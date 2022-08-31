Muslim student assaulted for talking to female Hindu college mate in Dakshina Kannada

A Muslim student of a First Grade College in Sullia of Dakshina Kannada was allegedly assaulted by a few Hindu students of the same college and a private college for talking to a Hindu girl student.

In the complaint, victim Mohammed Saneef (19), son of Latheef, a resident of Jalsur in Sullia has accused Deekshith, Dhanush, Prajwal, Tanuj, Akshay, Mokshith, Gautham and others of allegedly assaulting him with sticks and issuing a life threat to him, said DK Police Rishikesh Sonawane.

The complainant said that he was pursuing first year BCom at First Grade College at Kodialbail in Kasaba village of Sullia taluk. A Hindu girl from the same college was his friend and he was talking to her in the college. A few students from the same college opposed him talking to the girl and asked him to meet them at the college ground on August 30. When he went to meet the group of students, they allegedly questioned him for conversing with the girl and later assaulted him and issued a life threat. The victim student later went to the classroom and informed his family members of the assault, who in turn took him to a government hospital in Sullia for treatment.

The complainant has urged the police to take action against the suspects.

A case has been registered by the Sullia police against suspects under IPC sections 143, 147, 323, 324, 506, and 149.