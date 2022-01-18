Kadri Yogishwara Mutt Jeernodhara Samiti president and former Mangaluru Mayor Harinath has urged the deputy commissioner and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to name Circuit House Circle after Sidda Jwalanatha.

The entire area near the Circuit House has been mentioned in RTC as Jwalanatha Varga as the land in the past belonged to the Kadri Yigishwara Mutt, he told reporters.

The road from Circuit House to Padavu High School was named Jogi Mutt Road in the past. With the works under the Smart City project in progress, the nameplate of the road has been removed. The road should be retained as Jogi Mutt Road, he added.

Further, he said that the bus stop at Circuit House is wrongly mentioned as Gorakshanath Temple.

Instead, it should be mentioned as the road leading to Kalabhairava Temple, said Harinath.

Stating that the width of the road from Circuit House to Padavu High School has been reduced with the ongoing work, he said unscientific humps on the road will affect the religious procession of the Yogishwar Mutt in the future.

He welcomed the state government’s plan to bring in a law to free Hindu temples and religious institutions from state control and said that the administration of Kadri Manjunatha Temple should be handed over to the Kadri Mutt. The Mutt and Kadri Temple have a close relation.

Before the temple administration was taken over by the endowment department, the temple was managed by the Kadri Yogishwara Mutt, he added.

He urged the government to provide internal reservation for the Jogi community in employment.

At present, the Jogi community comes under the backward A category with a 4% reservation in education. There is no reservation for employment, he said.