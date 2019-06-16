Need for taking up research stressed

More emphasis should be laid on research activities for India to progress, said Sreenivasa Ramanujam, regional head (Academic Interface Programme), Tata Consultancy Services.

He was delivering the convocation address at the 15th graduation ceremony organised by Canara Engineering College on Sunday.

Ramanujam said technology is advancing fast at the global level. “We have to make use of the technology to solve problems,” he stressed.

“Inculcate values of respecting the elders, taking care of parents and integrity. Technical graduates should develop a mind set to extend helping hands to the villages in their spare time. Graduates should also develop a mindset to share the knowledge with others,” he advised.

Canara High School Association Secretary M Ranganath Bhat said education should also inculcate values in students.

College Correspondent M Padmanabha Pai administered the oath to outgoing graduates. A total of 474 students received their degree certificates. Achievers were also felicitated on the occasion.

Principal Dr Ganesh V Bhat was also present.