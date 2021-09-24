Need to promote exports stressed

There are ample opportunities for exports in Kodagu. The farm products can be exported, said Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal.

She was speaking during Exporters Conclave organised as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the department of commerce and industry, district industries centre and Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Centre (VTPC) on Friday.

There is a demand for food products in the district. There is a need to support the export activities. The district administration will extend all support to the small and medium entrepreneurs, she added.

District industries centre joint director H N Shankar Narayana said that there is a need to set up export-oriented firms in the district.

Under one district one product, priority will be given for exporting the products, he added.

District Chamber of Commerce president M B Devaiah said that there is a need to support the production of coconut oil and coir products.

There are plans to set up an IT park as well, he said.