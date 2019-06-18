New bridge at Moolarapattana only a promise

The promise of a new bridge across River Phalguni at Moolarapattana has not been fulfilled even after one year of a collapse of the bridge.

Constructed in the 1980s, the bridge collapsed on June 25, 2018.

The bridge on the district main road has been providing connectivity to Edapadavu in Mangaluru taluk and passes through Kuppepadavu, Arala, Muthooru and Bantwal. It had also directly connected Mangaluru, Ganjimutt, Kuppepadavu, Kateel, Irubailu, Edapadavu, Moolarapatna and B C Road.

Work after monsoon

“After the collapse of the bridge, officers and the district in-charge minister had promised to construct a new bridge and the government had sanctioned Rs 14.67 crore for construction of a new bridge. The tender process has begun and the work is likely to be taken up after monsoon,” Mangaluru North MLA Bharath Shetty and Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik have said.

During summer, recession in the water level in the river had aided the construction of a temporary road across the river. The road has been facilitating the movement of vehicles – including service buses – as well as schoolchildren, labourers and merchants.

With the onset of monsoon, the authorities have closed the temporary road as the water level in the river is expected to rise. Now, the residents are again facing inconvenience in travelling.

Transport problem

“The buses do not come in time. There is no proper bus shelter at Moolarapattana. We are forced to walk on the hanging bridge and rent an auto rickshaw to reach the main road,” narrated the residents.

“Even if the work is started after rain, the bridge is unlikely to be available for use in the next monsoon,” they said.