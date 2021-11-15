New members elected to Vijnana Parishat district committee

T G Premkumar, the headmaster of Government High School, Kudumangalore, has been elected as the president of the Kodagu district committee of Rajya Vijnana Parishat.

Former president Philip Vaz handed over the charge to the newly elected president.

During the election of the new office-bearers held at Anugraha PU College, K T Baby Mathew and M R Moideen were elected as the vice presidents.

The other office-bearers are D Krishna Chaitanya - secretary, N K Maladevi - joint secretary and G Shreeharsha - treasurer.

M N Venkatanayak, Dennis D’Souza, K S Ratish, D Chennamma and K S Ashwini were elected as the district committee members.

All office-bearers and members were elected unanimously.

Karnataka Rajya Vijnana Parishat state executive committee member T G Krishnamurthy Raje Urs initiated the election process.

State committee member A N Mahesh was present.