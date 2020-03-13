No Covid-19 case in Kodagu so far, reiterates DC

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy reiterated that no case of Covid-19 had been found in the district.

“A person, who had returned from Dubai, has been admitted to the isolated ward of Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences and the report is expected to arrive on Saturday.”

Addressing mediapersons on Friday, Annies stated that necessary precautions had been taken in the areas sharing border with Kerala.

Persons returning from foreign countries are requested to provide information voluntarily to the district administration, she added.

The deputy commissioner said, ‘’There is no need to panic. However, one has to take precautionary measures suggested by the health department. The public has to cooperate.’’

Annies asked people not to pay heed to the rumours spread through social media platforms. All precautionary measures are being taken by the district administration, she added.

“The private hospitals should inquire with patients whether they had returned from a foreign country. Arrangements should be made by hotels, home stays and resorts to distribute pamphlets to the customers, creating awareness on the outbreak of the virus.””

The deputy commissioner said, “The details of tourists should be collected mandatorily. If the people are from foreign countries, the hotel or home stay owners should immediately inform the district administration.’’

Any information related to the infected or suspect, can be reported to the district administration by calling helpline number 104 or police control room 100.

Plantation workers

Owing to the fear of Covid-19, plantation labourers in the border areas of Kodagu have been returning to their villages. Several coffee estates have decided to stop the work from Saturday.

It is the pepper harvesting season in the district. But, the families of plantation workers, who had come for the work of plucking coffee beans and pepper in the plantations, have been returning to their native villages.

Generally, people from Northern parts of Karnataka are hired for the work every year. The line houses which were once full of people, have now worn a deserted look.