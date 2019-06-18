No trees to be felled or transported: Kodagu DC

Felling and transporting trees in the district has been banned till the end of September. No trees should be felled during the rainy season, said Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

Speaking during a meeting of the Tree Authority Committee at Aranya Bhavan on Monday on the lines of felling of 808 trees in K Nidugani Gram Panchayat, she said that the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has identified the areas vulnerable to natural calamity in the district. Trees in these areas could be cut under necessary conditions.

Also, permission will not be granted to cut more than 10 trees in an acre, once in five years in the areas other than those identified to be vulnerable.

A resolution was accepted during the meeting to allow an agricultural family to utilise 300 CFT wood for 15 years for personal use.

Kodagu Circle Chief Conservator of Forests Santhosh Kumar, Madikeri DCF In-charge Mariya Cristaraja were present.