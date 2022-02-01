Nod for bronze statue of Kedambadi Ramayya Gowda

The council of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) approved the installation of a bronze statue of Kedambadi Ramayya Gowda, who had led a revolt against the British in 1837, two decades before the First War of Independence in 1857, at Bavuta Gudde (Lighthouse Hill)-Tagore Park.

Kannada and culture department, responding to Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner's letter, had sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for the installation of Kedambadi Rammayya Gowda's statue. Kedambadi Ramayya Gowdara Smaraka Ustuvari Samiti had also submitted a proposal to MCC on installing a statue.

MCC has decided to bear the cost of installing the statue, estimated at around Rs 40 lakh, after utilising Rs 10 lakh from the government.

With the country celebrating 75 years of Independence, MCC has decided to instal the statue. The dethroning of the Kodava ruler and the change in the taxation system were the reasons that had triggered the revolt in 1837.

The revolt had soon spread to Kodagu, Sampaje, Sullia, Bellare, Puttur and Mangaluru as thousands of people rallied behind Ramayya Gowda.

The rebels lowered the British flag and had hoisted the flag of the Haleri Dynasty of Kodagu in Bavuta Gudda.

As a mark of respect to the freedom fighters, MCC decided to instal the statue of Kedambadi Ramayya Gowda at Bavuta Gudde-Tagore Park.

Corporator Shakeela Kava said that 6.16 acres of government land in Kadri village should be acquired by the MCC and declared as a public playground.

A private school had allegedly built a fence around the land and is using it as a playground for its students. The council resolved to write to the deputy commissioner on declaring the land as a public playground.