NSUI demands high-level probe into SSLC valuation goof-ups

NSUI state general secretary Farooq Bayabe demanded a high-level inquiry into goof-ups pertaining to SSLC answer-scripts.

A large number of failed students had passed after the revaluation of the answer scripts. A total of 748 students in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts had suffered mental turmoil due to the errors of the evaluators. Students who were expecting high marks were depressed after seeing the marks being less than their expectations, he said.

Further, he urged the government to reduce the fee for the revaluation. The hefty fee is affecting children from poor families.

“Many students could not apply for revaluation since it cost them more than Rs 1,200. Students have to pay Rs 150 for re-totalling, Rs 400 to obtain a copy of the answer-script and Rs 800 to apply for revaluation,” said Farooq.

He demanded a Lokayukta or ACB inquiry into the irregularities and mistakes in the evaluation of answer scripts. Those teachers who were responsible for irregularities should be suspended.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar had promised that the whole process of SSLC examination and valuation will be conducted efficiently. However, no action was taken against teachers who committed the mistakes, he lamented.