Nursing College creates awareness on substance abuse

An awareness programme on 'Substance Abuse Prevention' was conducted by Department of Psychiatric/Mental Health Nursing, Manipal College of Nursing (MCON), as a part of the series of programmes funded by National Institute of Social Defence, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Eight similar awareness programmes will be conducted by various institutions of MAHE and 800 students will be sensitized over a period of three months on the ill effects substance abuse.

Hundreds of students from MCON participated in this one-day awareness programme.

Udupi Circle Inspector Manjunath, addressing the gathering, highlighted that the nature of offences by the youth had undergone tremendous change from petty offences in the past to major crimes at present. The reason for such dramatic change was attributed to youth being addicted to illegal drugs.

Dr Geetha M, Director Student Affairs, stressed on the importance of character, safety and stress-free life among the youth and shared the details of counselors available for the students of MAHE on the campus.

Dr Anice George reminded the participants about their responsibility to share the information obtained from this awareness programme with their family members and acquaintances, so that health education could reach beyond the workshop to others.

Various sessions on prevention of substance abuse were conducted by experts in the field.

Savitha, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatric/Mental Health Nursing of MCON, spoke on types and impact of substance abuse. Dr Samir Kumar Praharaj, Professor and Head, Department of Psychiatry, KMC highlighted the importance of early identification and treatment.

Legal aspects of substance abuse were discussed by Dr Ashwini Kumar, Associate Professor, Department of Forensic Medicine, KMC, which was followed by strategies to prevent substance abuse by Dr P V Bhandary, Director, Dr A V Baliga Memorial Hospital, Doddanagudde, Udupi.