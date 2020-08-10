Observe I-D celebration with safety in mind: Udupi DC

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha speaks at a preparatory meeting on I-D celebrations, at ZP Hall in Manipal.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said that Independence Day should be celebrated in adherence to the government's safety guidelines.

Presiding over a preparatory meeting, he said that the district-level I-D celebrations will be held at Ajjarakadu Mahatma Gandhi stadium. All those who attend the programme will have to undergo thermal scanning at the entrance. They should also apply sanitisers to their hands.

Health officials will be deployed at the entrance. Seating should be arranged in such a way as to maintain social distancing. All should compulsorily wear masks, he added.

NIC should make arrangements for the live telecast through webcasting, Facebook live. The link for the live telecast should be informed to the public well in advance, he said and added that Covid warriors will be felicitated on the occasion. 

