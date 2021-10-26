Officials told to expedite vaccination process in Kodagu

District In-charge Secretary V Anbu Kumar directed the officials from the Health and Family Welfare Department to expedite the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination in the district.

He was reviewing the Covid-19 situation and progress in the vaccination drive, along with that of other development works, during a meeting held in the Zilla Panchayat auditorium on Tuesday.

More than 45% of people need to avail the second dose of vaccination, he noted and asked the officials to take measures so that the people are fully vaccinated.

Local elected representatives, organisations and Asha workers should be taken into confidence, in order to achieve progress in the vaccination drive, said Anbu Kumar.

Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha said that Kodagu is in second place in the state, in the progress of Covid-19 vaccinations.

Measures will be taken to accelerate the second phase of vaccinations. People who are due for the second dose are alerted through SMS, he added.

District health and family welfare officer Dr R Venkatesh said that the district has achieved 96% progress in the first dose Covid-19 vaccinations and 50% progress in the second dose vaccinations.

A total of 20,471 people have been tested for Covid-19 during the last ten days. Among these, 61 people have been tested positive for Covid-19 and two among them have died due to other reasons, he added.

The district in-charge secretary directed the officials to create awareness among people about the importance of vaccination.

“The pandemic has not come to an end. The assistant commissioner should review the progress from time to time," he said.

The DHO said that 37 cases of dengue, 33 cases of leptospirosis, five cases of malaria and six cases of Chikungunya have been confirmed in the district.

The deputy commissioner said that 100 houses have been built in Jambur by Infosys, for the flood victims. Power connection, drainage system and drinking water facilities need to be made.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena said that Amrutha Gram Panchayats have been identified as a part of the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.

Projects will be implemented in these Gram Panchayats towards solid waste management, scientific treatment of wastewater, installation of solar panels, digital library, Amrita Grama housing programmes, laboratories, toilets and improvement of basic facilities in anganwadi centres, he said.

Additional DC Raju Mogavira, Assistant Commissioner Iswar Kumar Kandoo, Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KoIMS) Dr Cariappa and District Designated Covid Hospital Superintendent Dr Manjunath were present.

Kodagu Covid-19 vaccination statistics

*The number of people above 18 years of age - 4 lakh.

*People who have availed the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine - 3,84,253.

*Progress achieved in the first dose of vaccination - 96%.

*People who have availed the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine - 2,01,074

*Progress achieved in the second dose of vaccination - 50.27%.