‘Officials tracing contacts of Covid-19 patient from Kasargod’

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Sriramulu said that after a youth, who had travelled from Dubai to Mangalore International Airport (MIA) in Air India Express IX 814 flight, had tested positive to coronavirus in Kasargod, the surveillance team of Dakshina Kannada and Kasargod districts were making all efforts to track down passengers who had travelled in the same flight.

The Minister, presiding over a review meeting in the city, said the surveillance teams of both the districts were working in close coordination to track down the passengers. All precautionary measures will be taken to monitor the health of passengers, who had travelled with the patient from Kasargod.

“Standard health protocols as per the ministry guidelines are being followed,” Sriramulu said.

He said DK administration was on alert and screening people from Kasargod visiting the district.

“We will now cover all the 24 entry points leading to the district at the earliest,” he assured. Screening will be strengthened at bus station, airport for domestic passengers and at railway stations, as many passengers are visiting Mangaluru from neighbouring Kasargod district.

The passenger, who had travelled from Dubai on March 14, was tested positive on March 16.

The surveillance team will trace all those places and people whom he was in contact until he reached Mangaluru, he added.

The Kasargod district collector in his tweet had appealed to those who had travelled in the similar flight to report immediately by contacting Covid-19 Control Cell (9946000493 or 9946000293).

A Facebook post from Kasargod District Collector Dr Sajith Babu stated officials had traced 34 persons, with whom the patient had direct contact.

As many as 17 co-passengers, including those from Karnataka, have also been identified.

The officials from Karnataka have also been informed at the same. As many as 12 persons, including doctor of a private hospital, are under observation in hospital.

The patient’s father, staff of a canteen where he had tea and another person who was with him are being quarantined, Babu said.