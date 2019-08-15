One-month traffic ban on Charmadi

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S has enforced a month-long ban on the movement of vehicles on Charmadi Ghat (NH-73) from August 15 to September 14.

According to a report submitted by the Executive Engineer of the national highway division of PWD, the work on clearing the road for traffic (including removing soil from landslides) and repairing damaged roads, will take a minimum of 30 days. Besides heavy rainfall, gusty wind is hampering the ongoing work on clearing the debris, sources added.

Following a ban on traffic on Charmadi Ghat, vehicles can ply via Ujire-Dharmasthala-Kokkada-Gundya- Shiradi and Mudigere Handpost-Jannapura-Anemahal -Shiradi-Gundya.