Paniyadi award for novels ‘Bolli’, ‘Chowki’

The novels ‘Bolli’ by Akshatha Raj Perla and ‘Chowki’ by Rajasri

T Rai Perla have been selected for S U Paniyadi Tulu Kadambari awards. The awards are instituted by Tulu Koota Udupi.

Akshatha Raj, who works in Mangaluru Akashavani, has been writing stories and poems under the pen name of ‘Akshara’.

Rajasri is a house wife and has been writing stories, poems, plays and novels. She has also won Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy Award in the past. A committee comprising writers Puthige Padmanabha Rai, Gangadhar Kidiyooru, and Tara Acharya Kalmanje shortlisted the novels for the award.

The award will be presented during a programme in Udupi on September 15, Udupi Tulu Koota President V G Shetty said.