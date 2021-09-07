Permission given for immersion of Ganesha idols during weekend

In spite of the weekend curfew in force, the immersion of Ganesha idols will be allowed on Saturday and Sunday. The government guidelines should be followed strictly, said Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal.

She was chairing a meeting of representatives of various associations related to the Gowri-Ganesha festival.

A citizen, Chethan, said the government has given permission for the immersion of idols within five days. Hence, the immersion should be allowed on Saturday and Sunday. Responding to this, the deputy commissioner said that permission will be accorded by adhering to government guidelines. The Ganesha idols should be immersed by 6 pm.

She called upon the people to observe the festival peacefully and to join hands with the district administration in containing Covid-19.

There should not be any confusion in the installation of Ganesha idols, she added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogaveera said that the government has already issued guidelines on the Gowri-Ganesha festival. People should take all precautionary measures.

Inspector Medapa said that those who install Ganesha idols at public places should clearly mention the name of the place and timings of the immersion of idols in their appeal letter to the police department.

Guidelines to be followed

*Ganeshotsava should be observed with minimum attendance in temples, houses and public places.

*Ganesha idols to be installed in public places should not be above four feet tall and in houses, the height of the idol should be within two feet.

*The Ganeshotsava Samithi members should seek permission from the local body while installing the idol.

*One Ganesha idol should be installed in one ward in public places.

*The organisers should produce a Covid-19 negative certificate and also a certificate on vaccination.

*No cultural programmes and DJs are allowed.

*No procession is allowed.