Polali Sheenappa Shetty award for Bilimale

JNU Kannada Study Centre Chairman and Folklore expert Dr Purushotham Bilimale has been selected for Polali Sheenappa Hegde and S R Hegde award.

The award is instituted by Rashtrakavi Govinda Pai Research Centre.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 20,000 and a citation and will be presented to Bilimale in the first week of August, said Centre Coordinator Prof Varadesh Hiregange.

Bilimale hails from Panja in Sullia. After completing degree in Puttur Vivekananda College, he obtained MA in Kannada from Madras University.

He had served as lecturer at Sullia Nehru Memorial College, Mangalore University. Now, he is serving as the Director of American Institute of Indian Studies as well.

Some of his works are “Lingarajana Hukumname,” “Dalitajagatthu,” “Bandaya Dalita Sahitya,” “Shishta Parishishta” and “Karavali Janapada.”

Bilimale is a receipient of Karnataka Janapada Academy, Sahitya Academy and Karnataka Rajyotsava awards.