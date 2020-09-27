Police all set to conduct blood test on Anushree

Based on the confessions of choreographers-turned-drug peddlers Kishore Aman and Tarun Raj, CCB sleuths arrested another drug supplier, Mohammed Shakir, from Soorinje, on Sunday.

Sources in CCB told DH that the accused, Shakir, was supplying drugs to both Kishore and Tarun Raj. With his arrest, more names involved in the drugs racket will be revealed.

Meanwhile, CCB is reportedly making arrangements to conduct blood tests on celebrity TV anchor Anushree after she reportedly denied participating in drug-fuelled parties along with Tarun Raj in recent times.

Anushree, during interrogation, had reportedly claimed having met both choreographers Kishore Aman and Tarun Raj, while a dance number was choreographed, about 12 years ago.

But, with Tarun Raj confessing to police that Anushree had participated in the recent drug-fuelled parties organised by him in Bengaluru, the police has decided to conduct blood tests on Anushree in order to get to the bottom of the truth.