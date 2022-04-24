Police arrest bus conductor for stalking minors

Police arrest bus conductor for stalking minors

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 24 2022, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2022, 23:20 ist
Manjunath

Police arrested a 21-year-old youth, serving as a conductor in a route number 19 bus, after a video clipping of the conductor being slapped for stalking minors went viral on social media, on Sunday.

In the video clipping, which reportedly happened some days ago, a woman is seen repeatedly slapping the conductor, identified as Manjunath (21) from Lingapura village, in Bagalkot district. The conductor had reportedly given his mobile phone to a minor studying in the eighth standard.

Later, Manjunath had allegedly contacted the minor, seeking details of her family members at home.

The girl's mother, seething with anger, had taken the bus conductor to task.

Manjunath had reportedly misbehaved with other minors in a similar manner.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the same.

police arrest bus conductor
stalking minors
Viral video
Mangaluru

